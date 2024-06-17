Jack Grealish: 2023/24 season review

Jack Grealish emerged as a winner again, although it was a season with frustrations for the Manchester City winger.

Arguably no one enjoyed City’s Treble success more than Grealish with his iconic image from the bus parade becoming the symbol of our historic campaign.

But once the celebrations were over, it was back to work and a focus on trying to do it all over again.

City made a fantastic start, winning our first six Premier League matches with Grealish making an early impact, teeing up Erling Haaland for the opener in our 2-1 win at Sheffield United.

However, his season would be disrupted by a number of frustrating setbacks which began by picking up a dead leg in the victory at Bramall Lane.

Grealish said it was described as one of the worst dead leg’s ever seen by club doctors and it kept him off the pitch for nearly a month.

Muscle injuries then hampered his progress in the second half of the season as he looked visibly upset when he was forced off early in our Champions League Round-of-16 victory away to FC Copenhagen.

And it was a similarly painful experience when he suffered a similar problem in our FA Cup fifth round win at Luton Town later in the same month.

But there were plenty of high moments for the 28-year-old as he picked up another three medals, adding to a growing collection since moving to the Etihad in the summer of 2021.

He helped City claim the European Super Cup in August, playing the full 90 minutes before dispatching his penalty in the shootout victory over Europa League winners Sevilla.

At the FIFA Club World Cup triumph in Saudi Arabia, Grealish was on the pitch throughout our success, playing pivotal roles in the wins over Asia champions Urawa Red Diamonds and Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense.

That came after a burst of goals just before the midseason competition, with the forward on target in successive appearances against Tottenham, Luton and Crystal Palace.

The goal at Kenilworth Road was particularly crucial with the Hatters looking to upset Pep Guardiola’s side.

Minutes after Bernardo Silva’s equaliser, Grealish was on hand to turn in Julian Alvarez’s cross at the backpost for the winner which was celebrated joyously in front of the travelling fans.

And his low sweeping finish against the Eagles looked to have set City on the path to another three points until an injury time equaliser from the penalty spot saw the game end 2-2.

In the Champions League, Grealish featured in every game he was fit for and starting both legs of another epic encounter with Real Madrid.

He reprised his duel with Spanish defender Dani Carvajal from the previous season, with the pair having two more unmissable battles at the Santiago Bernabeu and in the return at the Etihad.

Grealish claimed an assist for Josko Gvardiol’s thunderous strike in the 3-3 draw in Madrid and tormented Carvajal in the second leg as we came up just short, going out on penalties.

With vital contributions in the FA Cup semi-final win over Chelsea and difficult away victory at Nottingham Forest, he made his mark in the final months of the season.

But he will be hoping for more luck with injuries in trying to push City to a record-extending fifth Premier League title in a row in the new campaign.

2023/24 stats

Appearances: 36

Starts: 26

Minutes: 2,114

Goals: 3

Assists: 3

In his own words

“I said it last year, I’ve never been in a team where we have what we have here, we have everything.

“The young players, the older players, the talent, we’ve established a togetherness that means so much, it’s unbelievable and surely everyone can see that now we’ve won four in a row.

“My standards are high and I feel I could’ve played more in some games, but we have so many good players here, so it is difficult at times.

“I don’t think there’s any team in the world that rotates as much as City do, but I think that’s the beauty of it.”

Pep on Grealish

“We are really pleased [with him]. We miss him. In that level is the Jack we know him and his personality.

“The same [as everyone], he has to improve in some departments, finishing for example, but this is the Jack we know of last season that helped us again to [win the Big Five].

“This season unfortunately he could not be there. I’m pretty sure he has learned the lesson and try to help us in the next half.

“Not [just] next year but the years he has ahead of him for his career [hopefully he] can perform in that level.”