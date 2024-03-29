Jack Gohlke says he didn't trash talk John Calipari because of Kentucky coach's 'defeated look'

In Oakland’s 80-76 victory against Kentucky in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Jack Gohlke cemented himself as a March Madness legend, the kind of instant folk hero who will forever live in the hallowed event’s lore.

Just one year removed from playing for Division II Hillsdale, the 6-foot-3 guard exploded for a season-high 32 points as the Golden Grizzlies, who had never previously won a Round of 64 game, defeated the 3 seed Wildcats, the winningest program in college basketball history.

Gohlke soaked in everything his career day had to offer, with cameras showing him sticking out his tongue or spreading his arms open after made shots.

As Gohlke revealed a week after the triumph, he actually restrained himself.

In an appearance Friday on the podcast “Mostly Sports With Brandon Walker & Mark Titus,” Gohlke said he considered talking trash to Kentucky coach John Calipari over the course of the game, but opted not to after noticing what he deemed to be Calipari’s sullen demeanor.

“I usually talk a little s— to the opposing coach and I was about to say something to Cal, but he just had this already defeated look on his face,” Gohlke said. “I was like ‘I can’t even say anything.’ We’re 10 minutes into the game and they’re already scrambling. I was just like ‘All right, we’ve got them.’”

"I usually talk a little shit to the opposing coach"@jgohlke34 Didn't have the heart to say anything to John Calipari because he already had a defeated look on his face 😭 pic.twitter.com/F6Yw8tPz4x — Mostly Sports With Mark Titus & Brandon Walker (@mostlysports) March 29, 2024

Gohlke finished the game having made 10 of his 20 shots, all of which, true to his game, were 3-pointers. He wasted little time doing so, too, coming off the bench to make seven of 13 attempts in the first half.

From his vantage point, that early burst rattled the Wildcats and their coach.

Kentucky and Calipari have a checkered recent history with early round NCAA Tournaments games, with Oakland only adding to those woes. After making it to at least the Sweet 16 in eight of their first 10 seasons under Calipari, the Wildcats have won just one NCAA Tournament game in the past five seasons. In two of the past three seasons, Kentucky has lost a first-round game seeded 14th or worse, something that had never previously happened in program history.

The loss to Oakland raised questions about Calipari’s future at a school he has led to four Final Fours and a national championship, though Kentucky announced five days after its NCAA Tournament exit that its coach would be returning.

Had he felt it necessary to jaw at Calipari, what would Gohlke have said to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer who is one of the most recognizable figures in the sport?

“I don’t say anything crazy, but I’d be like ‘You’ve got to send another guy’ or ‘Switch who’s guarding me,’” Gohlke said.

