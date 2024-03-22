Who is Jack Gohlke? Oakland basketball player makes 10 3-pointers in upset victory over Kentucky in March Madness

The best performance on the first day of the 2024 NCAA Tournament without a doubt came from Oakland's Jack Gohlke.

The Golden Grizzlies' guard scored 32 points off the bench in a 80-76 upset victory over the No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday night.

Gohlke was unstoppable from deep -- connecting on 10 three-pointers -- one shy of tying an NCAA Tournament record.

JACK GOHLKE LIT UP KENTUCKY IN THE FIRST HALF 🔥



7 THREES OFF THE BENCH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wtIKKqhShu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2024

Per the television broadcast, the 10 makes from beyond the arc is the most a player has ever had against Kentucky in a single game in NCAA Tournament history.

Gohlke led the way all night long for 14-seeded Oakland, as the team had a 38-35 lead at halftime against the Wildcats.

This was the Golden Grizzlies second NCAA Tournament win in program history and first victory in the Round of 64.

Oakland now awaits the winner of No. 6 seed Texas Tech and No. 11 seed N.C. State in the second round of the South Region on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jack Gohlke: Oakland basketball player nails 10 3-pointers vs Kentucky