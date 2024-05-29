From Jack Gaughan: Pep Guardiola removed Jack Grealish from Manchester City squad for crucial Premier League title game

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola dropped Jack Grealish out of his travelling squad for one of the club’s crucial Premier League title run-in matches, it has been revealed.

The Englishman has endured a challenging season on a personal front, battling issues both on and off the pitch whilst also succumbing to a number of injury problems in light of one of the greatest seasons ever seen in the game.

Jack Grealish played an instrumental role in Manchester City’s second-half success witnessed in the 2022/23 season, when Pep Guardiola and his players put together a staggering run of form to claim an historic Treble in the final weeks.

However, fresh off the back of the highs of the last campaign, Grealish has found himself on the fringes of Guardiola’s Manchester City plans, struggling to put together a consistent run of form and appearances in the side, and often playing second fiddle to Jeremy Doku.

In fact, as per the information of MailSport’s Jack Gaughan, Pep Guardiola told Jack Grealish to ‘get back firing on all cylinders’ for next season during ‘frank talks’ before Manchester City’s FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

It has been revealed that Jack Grealish was dropped from Manchester City’s travelling team that beat Fulham in a must-win Premier League title run-in encounter earlier in May after ‘disappointing displays’ in training.

Despite the unhappiness, it is detailed that Pep Guardiola has stressed to the England international winger that he needs to count on him next season, during talks that took place prior to the club’s final game of the season.

Manchester City could yet find themselves with extra reinforcements in the attacking positions from next season, meaning Jack Grealish could be forced to work even harder in order to retake his place on the wings for the club.

Brazilian international teenager Savio is expected to finalise a move into Pep Guardiola’s squad in the coming weeks, with Manchester City understood to have sanctioned a transfer fee in the region of £40 million.

The former on-loan Girona talent is likely to be assessed by Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff during the pre-season tour of the United States, before a decision is made on whether a future at the Etihad Stadium awaits immediately.