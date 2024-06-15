Jack Franklin of Jenks named 2024 Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Jenks' Jack Franklin is the 2024 Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Soccer Player of the Year, the company announced Friday.

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound goalkeeper, Franklin helped Jenks win its second straight Class 6A state title this past season and is signed with the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Franklin had 10 shutouts on the year and was the winning keeper in shootouts during the state quarterfinals and championship.

He is now the eighth boy from Jenks to be named the Gatorade Oklahoma Soccer Player of the Year.

“I have no idea how Jenks won a state championship, but the only way it happened was because of Jack,” Owasso coach David Bolding said in a release. “He dominated games like no one else in 6A, which is a crazy statement for a goalie. Jack absolutely changed the season for Jenks and made it a great year.”

