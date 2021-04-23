Jack Fox signs tender

Lions punter Jack Fox signed his one-year tender Friday.

He was an exclusive rights free agent.

Fox earned second-team All-Pro honors and was voted into the Pro Bowl after averaging 49.1 yards on 59 punts with 26 downed inside the 20-yard line. He also kicked off, with 31.7 percent of his kickoffs resulting in a touchback.

Fox, 24, went undrafted out of Rice in 2019. He signed with the Chiefs but didn’t make the roster out of the preseason.

The Chiefs re-signed him to the practice squad.

He finished the 2019 season on the Lions’ practice squad.

