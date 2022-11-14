Jack Fox sets the NFL mark for best punting to start a career

With his second punt of the game on Sunday, Lions punter Jack Fox hit the 150 career attempts mark. His 51-yard punt in the third quarter established Fox in the NFL record books.

Fox set the NFL marks for the highest gross average for punts on the first 150 attempts of a career, at 49.2 yards per punt. His 43.0 net punting average is also better than anyone else has done to start a career, per the Lions PR department.

Ironically, Fox set the record on a day when he launched what was arguably the worst kick of his career. Punt No. 151 was a worm-burner that traveled just 30 yards.

.@Lions P @MrJackFox has reached 150 punts for his career. He own's the highest gross (49.2) and net (43.0) averages through a punter's first 150 punts in @NFL history.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/Vcm6Erizuo — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 13, 2022

A preemptive strike against the snarky comments: Fox is 31st in the league in punt attempts in 2022. He was 12th in attempts in 2021 and 13th in 2020, his first NFL season.

