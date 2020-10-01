Jack Fox named Special Teams Player of the Month, becomes first Lions’ punter win award
Jack Fox has introduced himself to the NFL in emphatic fashion, being named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Month for September. Through the first month of the 2020 season, Fox leads the league in Average Punt Yards per Attempt (53.1 yards), Net Punting Yards (51.1 yards), and Hang Time on punts (4.78 seconds). Additionally, Fox sits atop Pro Football Focus’ punter rankings with a 92.8 grade and is nearly 20 points higher than the next punter. This the first time a Detroit Lions punter has ever been recognized with this award