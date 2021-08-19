  • Oops!
Jack Eichel's cryptic tweet sends NHL fans into a frenzy

Thomas Williams
·Hockey writer
·2 min read
Jack Eichel seemingly had one foot out the door almost a month ago, but now he is still a member of the Buffalo Sabres and just sending mysterious tweets.

Just weeks away from NHL training camps starting up throughout the league, the hottest chip on the trade market has not been dealt out of the flaming trash pile that is the Sabres. Wanting a different medical option to fix a neck injury, and just looking to be on a team that wins more hockey games than it loses, Eichel is banging on the door in Buffalo wanting out.

NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 20: Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) at the bench during the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres on February 20, 2021 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Jack Eichel saga rages on. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While he remains at the mercy of his Sabres captors, Eichel sent out a tweet on Thursday afternoon featuring just one single melancholy emoji.

It’s still to be determined whether or not the 24-year-old centre who has essentially scored a point per game on a very bad team will remain on that very bad team in October, but that didn’t keep Twitter at bay.

Whether it’s fantasizing about their favourite team acquiring Eichel or timely reactions to the news, the online hockey world took the cryptic tweet and ran with it.

The Sabres start their season on Oct. 14 at home against the Montreal Canadiens, with or without Jack Eichel in the lineup.

