Jack Eichel's cryptic tweet sends NHL fans into a frenzy

Jack Eichel seemingly had one foot out the door almost a month ago, but now he is still a member of the Buffalo Sabres and just sending mysterious tweets.

Just weeks away from NHL training camps starting up throughout the league, the hottest chip on the trade market has not been dealt out of the flaming trash pile that is the Sabres. Wanting a different medical option to fix a neck injury, and just looking to be on a team that wins more hockey games than it loses, Eichel is banging on the door in Buffalo wanting out.

The Jack Eichel saga rages on. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While he remains at the mercy of his Sabres captors, Eichel sent out a tweet on Thursday afternoon featuring just one single melancholy emoji.

😒 — Jack Eichel (@jackeichel) August 19, 2021

It’s still to be determined whether or not the 24-year-old centre who has essentially scored a point per game on a very bad team will remain on that very bad team in October, but that didn’t keep Twitter at bay.

Whether it’s fantasizing about their favourite team acquiring Eichel or timely reactions to the news, the online hockey world took the cryptic tweet and ran with it.

very interesting tweet by future calgary flames forward jack eichel https://t.co/DTHmaXqgoU — Sammy Hudes (@SammyHudes) August 19, 2021

do you like what you see pic.twitter.com/vAWKkw27MM — Mike Pfeil (@mikeFAIL) August 19, 2021

10 things this emoji could mean for the Calgary Flames: my column https://t.co/kpNAuXPRQg — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) August 19, 2021

jack eichel waiting all summer for a trade pic.twitter.com/xSvPN3IHrJ — Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) August 19, 2021

NHL beat writers getting ready to write their 7th Jack Eichel trade column of the offseason: pic.twitter.com/jIwUL7X6f6 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) August 19, 2021

no soap operas, just hockey https://t.co/EuSLpVyay3 — maha khan (@mahaaaay) August 19, 2021

jack eichel tweeting “😒” and that’s it pic.twitter.com/Ip5913nFLK — Ava ʅʕ•ᴥ•ʔʃ (@avatarrant) August 19, 2021

Jack watching teams announce their new players’ jersey numbers: https://t.co/RX9OeUPR4X pic.twitter.com/iUho4itG2I — Anthony - xMeatballs 🍝💊 (@DBtBAnth) August 19, 2021

He just saw the NHL22 cover https://t.co/ZCP5Nve9eQ — Mike (@HabsLaughs) August 19, 2021

The Sabres start their season on Oct. 14 at home against the Montreal Canadiens, with or without Jack Eichel in the lineup.

