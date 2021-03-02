Jack Eichel rumors: Bruins should pass if price includes Charlie McAvoy or David Pastrnak

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If price for Eichel trade includes McAvoy or Pastrnak, the Bruins should say no originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jack Eichel is awesome.

The Buffalo Sabres center is an elite offensive player and is exactly what teams look for in a No. 1 center, franchise cornerstone-type of player. The No. 2 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft entered the league with expectations and has mostly met them. He's tallied 351 points in 371 career games.

The Sabres haven't made the playoffs since 2010 and this season won't result in that streak of disappointment ending. 

If Eichel wants a trade out of Buffalo, or if the Sabres choose to move him and stockpile assets for their ongoing rebuild, the Boston Bruins should be one of the first teams to call.

Eichel is from North Chelmsford, Mass., and would be an ideal fit for the Bruins right now and into the future. The 24-year-old superstar could carry the B's into the next era when Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejci are no longer top players or leave the team.

Bean: Should the Bruins actually go for it this season?

The real question is what would the Bruins have to pay to acquire Eichel? 

The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa explored the idea of an Eichel trade earlier this week. He wrote that "The most equitable conversation would begin with Pastrnak or Charlie McAvoy, both of whom the Bruins adore."

Shinzawa also quoted a source saying, "“I think you’re looking at McAvoy and Frederic, probably minimum,” said the source. “Minimum.”

This is where the Bruins should say no.

McAvoy is the team's most important player, excluding goalies. He's having an awesome season and it wouldn't be surprising if he finished top five in Norris Trophy voting. The Boston University product is a legit No. 1 defenseman, the kind that teams highly covet and often spend many years trying to find and develop. 

The best Bruins teams in their 100-year history have been built around an elite defenseman. McAvoy has all the talent to be that guy, and signing him to a long-term contract needs to be one of Boston's priorities in the short term.

McAvoy posts absurd numbers in Bruins' win over Rangers

What about Pastrnak? 

Normally, you would prefer a first line center over a first line winger, given the nature of the center position. However, Pastrnak is in that top tier of wingers who you would actually take over many of the elite centers.

Pastrnak has scored 57 goals in his last 82 games. He's also tallied 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in just 12 games this season. When you look at the top five most offensively skilled players, he's definitely in that group. Pastrnak also is signed to an extremely team-friendly contract with a $6.67 million salary cap hit for the next two years. 

We also know Pastrnak can produce in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he's posted 53 points (20 goals, 33 assists) in 52 career games.

One of the problems for the Bruins when it comes to trading for top players is they don't have any elite prospects to give up. They also don't have any elite rookies on entry-level contracts. Top prospect Jack Studnicka has a promising future, but he's not going to be the centerpiece of a trade for an established star. 

The Sabres absolutely should ask for Pastrnak or McAvoy, plus other strong trade assets in any potential talks with the Bruins. Buffalo, if it's going to trade Eichel, has to extract the most value possible for a young superstar who won't hit free agency until the summer of 2026.

It would be awesome for the Bruins and their fans if Eichel came to Boston, but it shouldn't be at the expense of McAvoy or Pastrnak. If the B's can make a deal work without giving up those two players, that would be great. It's just hard to envision that happening.

Recommended Stories

  • NHL exec predicts Jack Eichel will be traded to Rangers

    Jack Eichel is one of the biggest names expected to be available via trade, and one NHL executive thinks the 24-year-old is going to wind up with the Rangers.

  • Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 02/28/2021

  • KVH Industries Names Roger A. Kuebel as new CFO

    MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), a leading provider of mobile connectivity and inertial navigation solutions, announced today that it has named Roger A. Kuebel as its new Chief Financial Officer. Brent Bruun will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer, but will relinquish his position as Interim CFO upon Mr. Kuebel’s joining the Company on March 8, 2021. Mr. Kuebel has more than 17 years of senior finance leadership experience at technology companies, including as Chief Financial Officer at Seaborn Networks Holdings, LLC and Treasurer at Aspen Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZPN). “We welcome Roger to the team,” said Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH’s chief executive officer. “He is an accomplished executive who brings to KVH diverse, hands-on experience across all areas of financial planning, reporting, capital markets and strategic transactions. Roger joins us at an important moment for our Company, as we build on our recent positive momentum and continue our focus on profitably growing the business through innovation. We are confident that Roger will play an important role as we execute against the myriad opportunities that lie before us.” “I am thrilled to be joining KVH at this important time for the Company,” said Mr. Kuebel. “As someone who has had a lifelong passion for navigation as well as many years spent as a financial executive in telecom, I believe this role is an excellent fit. I look forward to focusing my initial efforts on intensifying our cost containment efforts, boosting operational efficiencies and helping optimize our allocation of resources.” “On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I also want to thank Brent Bruun for taking on the CFO role during this interim period,” added Mr. Kits van Heyningen. Roger A. Kuebel Biography From February 2014 to July 2020, Mr. Kuebel served as Chief Financial Officer of Seaborn Networks Holdings, LLC, a developer and operator of a subsea fiber optic telecommunications network. He previously was Treasurer at Aspen Technology, Inc., a publicly traded supplier of process optimization software to the petro-chemical industry. Before joining Aspen Technology, Mr. Kuebel served as Treasurer of Global Crossing Ltd., a publicly traded telecommunications company, Assistant Treasurer and then Treasurer for Genuity Inc., an Internet infrastructure services company, several positions increasing responsibility within the Treasury function at GTE Corporation, an international telecommunications company, and Manager of Financial Analysis for International Paper Company. Mr. Kuebel began his career at Stern Stewart & Company, a boutique corporate finance consulting firm, where he served as a financial consultant. Mr. Kuebel holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS in Management from Pennsylvania State University. About KVH Industries, Inc. KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe. KVH is a registered trademark of KVH Industries, Inc. For further information, please contact:Brent BruunKVH Industries, Inc.Tel: +1 401 845 8194bbruun@kvh.com

  • Sabres staring down the reality of having to start over

    The Buffalo Sabres intended on competing, but what's become abundantly clear in another failed season is that the team has to start over from scratch.

  • Catherine O’Hara Secures First Career Golden Globe For ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Thanks Dan Levy & Eugene Levy For “Inspiring, Funny, Beautiful” Comedy

    Catherine O’Hara won her first career Golden Globe on Sunday night. At the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the actress took home the best actress in a television – musical or comedy prize. O’Hara stars in the PopTv comedy as the fashionable Rose family matriarch Moira Rose. She acts […]

  • Should the Bruins go all-in ahead of 2021 NHL trade deadline?

    Once again the Bruins are flexing their regular season muscle, posting an impressive mark through 19 games. While our DJ Bean admits the team isn't elite, they should invest in the roster in hopes of a deep playoff run.

  • Why Dabo Swinney hires so many former Clemson players to his program’s staff

    The Tigers currently have 21 staff members who played college football at Clemson.

  • Sigh and Cy: Bieber tagged, Bauer sharp in Dodgers debut

    Shane Bieber's final start last season was rough. His first one in 2021 wasn't too much better.

  • How Sharks' dominant top line powered best wn of season vs. Avalanche

    Six Sharks scored goals Monday, but three forwards paved the way for San Jose's biggest win of the season.

  • Travis Dermott golf-clapping the Oilers is the most hilarious moment of the season

    Travis Dermott's golf-clap may be representative of the Maple Leafs pulling away from their competition, too.

  • PHT Morning Skate: Tortorella’s job security; next U.S. Olympic GM

    Tuesday's collection of links.

  • NHL Power Rankings: Kaprizov, Zuccarello helping Wild make big climb

    This week, the Wild make a big climb thanks to the great play of forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

  • Yankees takeaways from Monday's win 5-4 over the Tigers, including a great day from Gary Sanchez

    The Yankees got their first win of the spring on Monday, taking down the Tigers, 5-4.

  • Could the Bears land the next Tom Brady in the 2021 NFL draft?

    ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had an incredible player comp for Alabama QB Mac Jones, and the Chicago Bears should be paying close attention.

  • Former Bills DT Jordan Phillips felt Buffalo wrath after J.J. Watt signing

    Former Buffalo Bills DT Jordan Phillips on Arizona Cardinals signing J.J. Watt.

  • 3 key decisions Knicks will have to make with 2021-21 team hitting its stride

    Before the season, someone who knows Tom Thibodeau was worried about his dealing with losing. Three months into his Knicks tenure, he hasn’t had to face that problem.

  • Family says girl injured in Britt Reid crash has permanent brain injuries

    The 5-year-old girl who was in a car hit by then-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid suffered permanent injuries, her family says. Tom Porto, the attorney speaking on behalf of 5-year-old Ariel Young’s family, said on Good Morning America that Young has made some progress in her recovery but may never fully heal. “She’s awake, which is [more]

  • Hawks fire Lloyd Pierce, name Nate McMillan as interim head coach

    The Hawks reportedly hope that assistant coach and Pierce ally Nate McMillan will take on the interim role.

  • Former Liverpool forward St John dies aged 82

    St John was one of Liverpool's leading players of the 1960's and later went on to become a popular presenter of "Saint and Greavsie", a lunchtime football show with former England striker Jimmy Greaves. The Scot was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, earning promotion to the top flight in his debut season after joining for a then club-record fee of 37,500 pounds ($52,000) from Motherwell. St John, who scored 118 goals in more than 400 games for Liverpool from 1961-71, passed away on Monday evening.

  • Dana White insists Khamzat Chimaev isn't retiring after brutal battle with COVID-19, emotional post

    At one point while battling COVID-19 in the hospital, Khamzat Chimaev "thought he was going to die."