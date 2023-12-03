Jack Eichel with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals
Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 12/02/2023
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Florida State's defense carried the Seminoles in their 13-6 win over No. 15 Louisville.
Alabama lobbed a wrench into the four-team playoff discussion with its win over Georgia on Saturday. That both teams could possibly miss out on the playoff this season is a result of the disastrous 'Alliance.'
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
The Grizzlies star filed a countersuit against the teenager in April.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
The Dolphins running back aggravated his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.
History repeated itself on Friday in Evanston.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff's four-team era, eight Power 5 teams enter championship weekend with one loss or fewer
This doesn't seem designed to end well between the sides.