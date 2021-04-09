Jack Edwards loses it after refs stop play for injured player

If you just accept a Jack Edwards broadcast for what it is, you’ll actually have a better time watching the Boston Bruins’ home feed.

There’s no doubting that Edwards is the biggest and most vocal homer in the league when it comes to play-by-play announcers, but it’s in his homerism that we find some of the most polarizing and entertaining soundbites on a near-nightly basis. The Boston Bruins' 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday brought us yet another one of these comically outrageous moments.

With Boston leading 3-2 just past the midway point of the second period, a Bruins’ 3-on-2 rush was abruptly halted because T.J. Oshie was down on the ice bleeding behind the play.

This stoppage didn’t sit well with Edwards, who was furious the play was blown dead and predictably reacted in poor taste.

As the rule book states , the officials have the right to call off the action if it is obvious someone has suffered a serious injury. Oshie, who ended up playing 20-plus minutes in the game, didn’t suffer a serious injury and finished with a goal and an assist.

But if you listened closely to the soundbite, you would’ve heard color commentator Andy Brickley chime in, stating it could’ve been due to a delayed whistle for a penalty. Because Edwards and Brickley are calling the game on a monitor and aren’t actually at Capital One Arena, they don’t have the luxury of seeing what happened behind the play as it occurred, but let’s take a look at the footage.

Oshie clearly received a high stick from a falling Matt Grzelcyk, which should’ve resulted in a double-minor for drawing blood. The whistle, however, happened after sustained possession by the Bruins and didn't end up resulting in a penalty.

So let’s look at the facts. The referees called off a play for what was perceived to be a serious injury to Oshie, who fortunately wasn't badly hurt, while also missing a double-minor on the Bruins.

My verdict: Under the circumstances, we’ll chalk this one up as a wash for Edwards and a major miss by the officiating crew.

