Jack Draper ready to claim first ATP title thanks to new ‘aggressive’ approach

Jack Draper celebrates his win over Brandon Nakashima - AP/Marijan Murat

Jack Draper’s aggressive new approach took him into the final of the Stuttgart Open and within one match of a first ATP Tour title on Saturday.

It will be a thunderous one with 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini on the other side of the net but the 22-year-old has shown in Germany he has the firepower to take on anyone.

Another 13 aces, taking his running total to 44 in his last two matches, blew away America’s Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-3 in 72 minutes in the semi-final. His opponent won only two points on Draper’s first serve all match.

“He is serving brilliantly so it is going to be a match of serving tomorrow,” acknowledged Berrettini who swatted aside fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-0 in the second semi-final.

Draper, however, is no-one trick pony and feels he has been playing the best all-round tennis of his career with the more front-foot approach demanded by his latest coaching addition Wayne Ferreira.

“The serve’s a big factor in all of this but also my return position – I’ve come up the court massively,” said Draper.

“I think if you watch any of my matches before the clay court season, you’ll see me standing so far back – even in the last year on the grass and on the hard courts. Earlier this year, I was always standing very far back and I completely changed that.

“I’m returning up the court now, so that’s helped me a lot. And I’m trying to come forward more, trying to use my presence and just trying to play like a six-foot-four player. I’m really, really happy with my mindset and how I’ve embraced the change and embraced the people around me, telling me that I need to change. And hopefully it’s an intent I’ve put out there.”

Stuttgart will be the third final of his career but having lost the first two he feels in a much better place to finish the job this time around.

“If I come out playing the way I have been I will give myself a good shot,” said Draper. “I’m really happy with the way I have played here. I’m getting through the line against some of these really, really good players, so I’m happy.”

One of the spin-offs of his run in Germany is that he has moved up to a provisional No 32 in the world which brings the possibility of a seeding for Wimbledon. If he can stay there he will take the final one. Regardless, Draper will be confirmed as the new British No 1 on Monday.

“It’s something I always wanted to be so it’s a real honour to be in that position and hopefully I can carry the flag forward,” he said.

“I know that if I put things together and start gaining confidence and get what any tennis player wants, which is wins, hopefully good things will happen and it will set me up for the rest of the year.”

