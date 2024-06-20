Jack Draper stuns Carlos Alcaraz at Queen’s to achieve career-best victory

Jack Draper will face Tommy Paul next in the quarter-finals - Getty Images/Henry Nicholls

The new British No 1, Jack Draper, scored a career-best victory as he overcame the world No 2 and reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz to reach the quarter-finals at Queen’s.

This was only the latest triumph in a stellar week for 22-year-old Draper. Having landed his maiden ATP title in Stuttgart on Sunday, he replaced Cameron Norrie as British No 1 on Monday and has now beaten a top-four player for the first time.

The striking thing about Draper’s 7-6, 6-2 victory was the way he took the aggressive option on every shot, rushing the net regularly and smacking service returns past the bewildered Alcaraz.

This is the first time that a British player has defeated the top seed at Queen’s since 1972. That season, John Paish eliminated Stan Smith – who would go on to win Wimbledon less than four weeks later – in the quarter-finals.

“It was a really tough match,” Draper told on-court interviewer Karthi Gnanasegaram after the match. “Carlos is the defending champion here, he won Wimbledon last year, an incredible talent and so amazing for the sport, I had to come out and play really well and I did that so thank you.

“There’s no place I’d rather be right now. My family, my friends, the British support. I want to keep on playing here. I’m desperate to come back.

“I’ve got my granddad here in the Under Armour. He’s just turned 80, he’s doing well. My mum, my whole team, my schoolfriends over there, and just all you guys … thank you!”

Jack Draper gave a shout out to his 80-year-old grandfather (bottom left) father his victory - BBC

The shock must have been all the greater for Alcaraz because Draper didn’t use to play this way. In their two previous meetings – which produced a three-set win for Alcaraz in Basel in 2022 and then an early retirement from Draper in Indian Wells last year – the underdog had deployed a much more conservative game style.

But with the advent of a new voice in his coaching team over the past month – former world No 6 Wayne Ferreria – Draper has decided to take the bull by the horns at last.

“I don’t want to be a defensive player anymore,” said Draper on Sunday, after defeating the former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart final. “I want to play like a guy who’s 6ft 4in [his actual height], instead of a guy who is 5ft 6in. I think that’s really benefited me this week. And I think ultimately it was a change in mindset, a penny-drop moment.”

Devasting Draper ⚡️



The moment @jackdraper0 STUNNED world no.2 Alcaraz 7-6 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals in Queen's#CinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/ZNu5Di6hM1 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 20, 2024

Draper smacked eight aces against Alcaraz, who has arguably the best return game on the ATP Tour, and produced some highlight-reel strokeplay. Nothing was more impressive than the way he resisted a late Alcaraz surge in the seventh game of the second set, fending off the only break point he faced in the match with a magical half-volley onto the sideline.

A week ago, Draper had never won an ATP title nor defeated a reigning major champion. Now he has ticked off both boxes, just in time for Wimbledon.

Draper will play Tommy Paul, the world No13 from the USA, in Friday’s quarter-final. He has won all three of their previous meetings on the regular tour in straight sets, but lost to Paul in four sets when they met in the second round of January’s Australian Open.

