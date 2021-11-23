Jack Doyle: There’s nothing better than playing with Jonathan Taylor

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has put the league on notice in recent weeks, punctuated by his five-touchdown performance in Indianapolis’ victory over Buffalo on Sunday.

Taylor has now rushed for 172, 116, and 185 yards in his last three games while accounting for eight touchdowns. After Sunday’s game, teammates Nyheim Hines and Darius Leonard said Taylor should be a part of the MVP discussion.

On Monday, tight end Jack Doyle noted just how good of a teammate Taylor is and how much he enjoys playing with the running back.

“The thing about Jonathan, like you said, he’s doing stuff like — sometimes in meetings on Mondays, [offensive coordinator] Marcus [Brady] will be up there going over the offense and he starts reading off stats of what Jonathan’s doing and you’re like, really? That’s what he’s doing? He’s with LaDainian Tomlinson?” Doyle told reporters on Monday. “He’s setting franchise records when we’ve had Edgerrin James here and Marshall Faulk. It’s crazy.

“Then you see the way Jonathan carries himself and you’re just like, man, this guy’s incredible. He’s awesome. He’s the ultimate teammate, he’s the ultimate team player and Frank [Reich] was giving him the game ball yesterday in the locker room and he’s got to give a speech about it and all he’s talking about is how we did it together, how we’re doing this together. We’re playing as one unit, offense, defense, special teams. That’s just who Jonathan is. When you have a teammate like that who’s one of the best players in the NFL, there’s nothing better than playing with him and being a teammate and everyone just loves JT.”

Taylor leads the league with 1,122 yards rushing, 13 rushing touchdowns, 1,444 yards from scrimmage, and 15 total touchdowns. He’s averaging 102 yards rushing per game, putting him on pace for 1,734.

That might not be enough to truly propel him into the MVP race, but at this point he’s one of the frontrunners for offensive player of the year.

