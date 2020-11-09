Jack Doyle in concussion protocol, unlikely to play Thursday

The Colts have a quick turnaround in Week 10 as they are set to face the Titans on Thursday night and that’s going to work against their chances of having tight end Jack Doyle in the lineup.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said at his Monday press conference that Doyle is in the concussion protocol. Doyle is unlikely to play in Tennessee on Thursday as a result.

Doyle played 22 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and did not catch a pass while being targeted twice. Doyle has nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season.

Mo Alie-Cox and Trey Burton would be the Colts tight ends without Doyle available for Thursday.

