Jack Della Maddalena rules himself out of UFC 305 after complications from arm surgery

Jack Della Maddalena won’t be able to compete at UFC 305.

Della Maddalena (17-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) was hoping to return Aug. 17 in his hometown of Perth, Australia, but complications following arm surgery will keep him out of action.

Della Maddalena broke his left forearm early in his come-from-behind knockout win over Gilbert Burns this past March at UFC 299, but he’s still recovering after suffering multiple infections that have caused him to go under the knife more than once. He publicly addressed the situation on Instagram.

“Had surgery on my arm 1 week after 299. 10 days later my wound had began splitting. Which was indicative of infection. Went in for surgery 2 as believed to be infection present, bone cleaned plate replaced, stayed in hospital for 9 days on IV antibiotics then moved to oral antibiotics. Thought the infection was under control, the wound itself had a couple of abscesses pop up over a 5 week period which had been cut and drained which had bacteria present. (Slide 3) abscess cut and wound was covered. (Slide 4) 27th May removed the covering to show a messy hole. Had a further surgery yesterday to remove infected tissue and unfortunately some infected bone. I am going to have a further surgery or two to remove further infected tissue over the next week. “Unfortunately this means I won’t be competing at UFC 305 in Perth. Which is a tough pill to swallow. At the moment I am focused on recovery, Ridding my body of infection and allowing the bone to mend. planning to get my arm back to 100 percent which if all goes well will be in 12 weeks time. I am still motivated to compete before the years end in the fight I believe is the toughest and makes the most sense.”

Della Maddalena called out undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov after finishing Burns. The 27-year-old Aussie has earned five bonuses in his seven octagon wins.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 305.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk watches the fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Gilbert Burns during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow watches the fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Gilbert Burns during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Actor Steve-O watches the fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Gilbert Burns during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Gilbert Burns bleeds on the ring floor after fighting Jack Della Maddalena during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Gilbert Burns bleeds on the ring floor after fighting Jack Della Maddalena during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie