Jack Del Rio tweets his excitement to join the Redskins

I'm sure Redskins fans are excited about their new head coach Ron Rivera bringing in Jack Del Rio as the team's newest defensive coordinator.

It seems the feeling is mutual.

We have a lot of work to do. Can't wait to get started https://t.co/FyhRWDpn6u — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) January 2, 2020

Del Rio has had an up-and-down history as a head coach in the NFL, but his defensive acumen is truly special. He's coached a top-six defense eight times and was a part of the defensive staff for the Super Bowl champion Ravens in 2000.

While we don't yet know who the Redskins are going to take with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, star pass-rusher Chase Young figures to be a pretty good fit.

Del Rio has coached the likes of Khalil Mack, Von Miller and Julius Peppers, so he knows a thing or two about generational edge rushers.

We're a long way from seeing Del Rio's 4-3 defense get after the quarterback on the field, but after a brutal 3-13 season shrouded in organizational controversy and an unappealing on-field product, the Redskins just might be headed in the right direction.

