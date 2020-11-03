Jack Del Rio takes exception to reporter calling Giants' defense best in NFC East

Del Rio takes exception to reporter calling NYG defense best in NFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For much of the evening on Monday night, the New York Giants defense impressed. Through three quarters, they had held Tom Brady and the high-powered Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense to just 15 points, as New York entered the final 15-minute frame with a surprising lead.

The effort of Big Blue's defense caught the attention of NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, who tweeted out that the Giants had the best defense of any in the NFC East.

"[The Giants] play the best defense in the NFC East, and it’s not close through first 1/2 of 2020," Baldinger said.

.@giants play the best defense in the NFC East; and it’s not close through first 1/2 of 2020 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 3, 2020

Baldinger's comment must have rubbed Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio the wrong way, as he quickly responded.

🧐 love you Baldy but ...... https://t.co/eQZrsADV6y — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) November 3, 2020

Del Rio's reply to Baldinger has plenty of merits, too. While New York's defense has been better than most expected in 2020, Washington's unit outclasses them in many aspects.

The Burgundy and Gold currently rank sixth in sacks with 22, two more than New York's total despite the Giants having eight games under their belt compared to seven for the Football Team. Washington also allows the least passing yards to opposing teams this season, while the Giants entered Monday's game 21st in that category.

One of the most important stats when judging overall team defense is the number of points they allow. Washington is giving up an average of 23.6 points per game, while New York is allowing 24.9 points per outing.

So, while the Giants' defense might look better than Washington's to Baldinger, it's hard to find evidence to back up his claim.

Well, at least he's keeping the door open for Del Rio's unit to prove him wrong.