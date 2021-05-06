Jack Del Rio says Landon Collins will remain at safety. What does that mean?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Cadeaux
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What does Landon Collins remaining at safety mean? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Landon Collins got his wish.

The 27-year-old will remain a strong safety for the Washington Football Team in 2021, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio told Washington vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson.

"He's a strong safety, working his butt off and getting in shape," Del Rio said.

Entering 2021, there was some thought from both analysts and fans that Collins, who's played safety his entire career, would be better fit in a linebacker-hybrid role moving forward. Collins is at his best when he's making plays near the line of scrimmage, something he'd have the chance to do more of had he switched his position.

But Collins has long said that he's solely a safety and his defensive coordinator has no imminent plans to change that. Del Rio told Donaldson that Collins has actually dropped weight this offseason during his recovery from the ruptured Achilles he suffered last October. 

"I asked him to be just a little bit lighter this year," Del Rio said. "I think another year in the system, understanding what we do, how we do it, making sure he's in the right place at the right time and that he can be the impactful player that we think he's capable of being."

If Collins had been planning to move to linebacker, it's likely he would've tried to gain weight this offseason, rather than lose it.

In seven games under Del Rio last season, Collins was just beginning to hit his stride before his Achilles injury ended his season. The safety finished 2020 with 41 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one interception for the Burgundy and Gold defense.

Another major reason some figured Collins might be in line for a position switch was the emergence of then-rookie Kamren Curl during his absence last season. 

Filling in for Collins, Curl finished the 2020 campaign with 88 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended for Washington. The 2020 seventh-round pick dazzled toward the end of the season and surely earned himself a place in Washington's defense moving forward.

As for what Curl's role will be in 2021, Del Rio said he plans to have the Arkansas product line up in multiple different spots in the secondary.

"It means Kam will be playing like he did last year, whether he plays in the Buffalo nickel, whether he plays free safety, whether he spells Landon, however he creates his time," Del Rio said.

Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football Talk Podcast

In base formation, Collins and Curl will likely be Washington's starting safety duo, unless the club adds another veteran this offseason. Del Rio also said that third-round pick Benjamin St-Juste will play cornerback, not safety, for Washington. St-Juste played primarily cornerback at Minnesota, but some draft analysts believed he'd be better suited at safety at the professional level.

However, neither Collins nor Curl possess the game-breaking speed and range that an elite free safety has. It's part of the reason why Washington was linked to former TCU free safety Trevon Moehrig multiple times during the pre-draft process.

Ultimately, Washington still needs to find a true free safety. Fifth-round pick Darrick Forrest could eventually transition into that role, but it's unlikely that happens right away. Jeremy Reaves started three games for the club at free safety last season and showed promise at times, too, but it's way too early to cement him as the team's starter.

For now, Collins will remain at strong safety. Curl will have a substantial role on defense, too. But, what Del Rio's plan is at free safety is yet to be seen. And, it isn't any closer to being solved by keeping Collins at his natural strong safety spot, either.

Recommended Stories

  • Scott Turner surprised Dyami Brown fell to Washington in third round

    Scott Turner told the Washington Football Talk podcast that he was surprised yet thrilled Dyami Brown fell to Washington in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Chris Cooley is very high on Washington rookie John Bates

    Chris Cooley, who understands what it takes to succeed at tight end, is into Washington's fourth-round choice, John Bates.

  • Mike McCarthy: Everyone knows Aaron Rodgers’ impact on Packers

    Mike McCarthy had his share of drama with Aaron Rodgers during their 13 years together in Green Bay. McCarthy now is head coach in Dallas. Rodgers remains the Packers quarterback, but for how much longer? Rodgers and the Packers are in a standoff. Initial news of the rift came on the opening day of the [more]

  • Lions legend Barry Sanders congratulates Jaret Patterson on signing with Washington

    One of the NFL's all-time best running backs congratulated Jaret Patterson for signing with Washington following the draft.

  • Richard Sherman says Washington would be a 'cool opportunity' for Aaron Rodgers

    The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback reportedly wants out from the only franchise he's ever played for.

  • Ron Rivera doesn't believe you need a franchise QB to win the Super Bowl

    "You look at the other guys that won them, they're a lot of one-timers," Rivera told Cris Collinsworth.

  • Cowboys News: Roster trimmed, jersey number wins, power ranking sins

    Draft grades, power rankings, and the possibility of a returning face. Also included, Zeke's progress and more!

  • Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Set To Poach SEC Recruiting Staffer?

    Michigan Wolverines football's staff shakeup has been ongoing since the conclusion of a disappointing 2020 season in which the team posted a 2-4 record. The most recent movement has come in the recruiting department, where former Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek moved on to take a similar role at Mississippi State and new Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan, a former Wolverine offensive lineman from 1999-2003, was tabbed by Harbaugh to head the operation. Now, it appears another addition may be imminent, with Football Scoop reporting that Harbaugh, Morgan and Co. are "on the verge" of hiring current Vanderbilt on-campus recruiting director Christina DeRuyter, who has only been on the job and working under new Commodores' head coach Clark Lea in Nashville since March.

  • Bucks outlast Bradley Beal's 42 points, win tightly contested game over Wizards

    Takeaways from the Wizards' loss to the Bucks on the road.

  • Ring-Gate and the drama around Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders

    The tension was high in Texas as the dispute over ring size threatened to cancel the Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders fight.

  • COVID-19 long-haulers are showing early signs of neurological disorders: at least 1 in 5 still report brain fog after months

    Around 1 in 5 coronavirus long-haulers reported experiencing brain fog six months after their initial infection.

  • Packers searching for new QB to add to roster

    The Packers need another quarterback or two, regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers returns or departs.

  • Nic Dowd with a Goal vs. New York Rangers

    Nic Dowd (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 05/05/2021

  • ESPN analysts believe Jon Gruden ‘would give anything to get Aaron Rodgers’

    ESPN analysts believe Jon Gruden 'would give anything to get Aaron Rodgers'

  • Biden’s Trojan Horse

    Biden’s third run for the White House was successful because of who he is not. He won the primary by not being Bernie Sanders and the general by not being Donald Trump. Rather than focus on his proposals or experience, Biden won the nomination and presidency by making each election a referendum on his opponent. He convinced Democratic primary voters, especially African Americans, that Bernie was too liberal, and he convinced suburban swing voters that Trump was too erratic. Voters embraced the genial veteran lawmaker who promised a return to normalcy, bipartisanship, and incremental change as he focused on the COVID health crisis and the resulting economic slowdown. Candidate Biden rejected progressive positions like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, packing the Supreme Court, and ending the filibuster as too extreme. But President Biden has explicitly embraced President Obama’s desire to be transformational. Whereas the latter cited Reagan as his model, given the magnitude, if not the direction, of the Republican president’s impact, historians and pundits are already comparing Biden to liberal icons FDR and LBJ. In the 2020 election, Republicans were on track for a majority in the Senate. But thanks to discouraged Trump voters staying home in the Georgia runoffs, Democrats won both Georgia seats to end up with a 51–50 majority (with the Democratic vice president as the 51st). Democrats kept a very small House majority, largely because Republicans didn’t recruit enough candidates to benefit from an unexpectedly good election environment. One would think such slim majorities would hold back the party in power. But Democrats are rushing to transform the country with an urgency driven precisely by the fear of losing their edge in the House in the 2022 midterms. Americans elected Biden in part to help the nation overcome the pandemic. They were tired of successive waves of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, not to mention lockdowns, mask mandates, and the economy’s downward spiral. Despite his claim to the contrary, Biden inherited effective vaccines developed under the previous administration’s Operation Warp Speed, and his original goal of 100 million doses in 100 days simply continued the pace nearly achieved by Trump. The vaccines were developed and approved faster than experts had predicted, and America raced ahead of most of the world with advance purchase agreements with pharmaceutical companies. Trump loyalists wonder what the electoral impact might have been if the FDA had not adopted stringent guidelines in October that delayed vaccine approval, and if Pfizer had had enough data to announce vaccine efficacy findings before the election instead of immediately after. In his first big move, Biden pushed for a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. But very little of the bill’s spending was directed at public health. The supposed “relief” included welfare provisions like expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies and a refundable child tax credit that Democrats hope to make permanent. The bill included other unrelated provisions such as an $86 billion pension bailout for unions, though the Senate parliamentarian — asked to weigh in on rules for passing bills through the reconciliation procedure — barred the inclusion of a $15 federal minimum wage and a $140 million California subway earmark. Meanwhile, $1 trillion from previous relief bills passed under Trump was still unspent. And the United States will spend $5 trillion, or $43,000 per household, on COVID, an amount that dwarfs what other countries have spent and what America has spent on previous crises. When ten moderate Republican senators proposed a more targeted $618 billion package, Biden met them for a photo op but refused to negotiate. Biden’s actions signaled that his idea of bipartisanship was for Republicans to accede to Democrats’ demands. Nevertheless, the media gave him credit for reaching out and blamed Republicans for being obstructionists. Whereas Trump had signed five bipartisan COVID relief bills, Democrats insisted on passing the sixth through a partisan reconciliation process. Biden’s public approval has benefited from widespread vaccine distribution and progress toward herd immunity that would have happened regardless of the election’s outcome. He has adopted a lower public profile, contrasting himself with Trump’s outsized presence, and enjoys a favorably disposed media. Given those factors, Biden is using his political capital to advance a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. While there is strong bipartisan support for investments in roads, ports, and bridges, the president has expanded the definition of infrastructure to include Medicaid and Community Development Block Grants, child-care facilities, public schools, community colleges, workforce training, and pro-union restrictions on employer activities. As Rahm Emanuel famously said in 2008, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” On an even larger scale, Biden has embraced the ambitious goals of restructuring nearly every aspect of American society and the economy to address the nation’s racial disparities and to impede what liberals see as an apocalyptic climate-change threat. These are the two goals that animate progressives’ moral crusade. The result of the first push will be a bigger, more powerful government and a society endlessly obsessed with discovering and compensating new victims. The result of the second, despite Biden’s rejection of the Green New Deal in name, will be a plan that is comprehensive in scope and radical in nature. Biden’s takeaway from Obama’s nearly $800 billion stimulus was that it failed to generate enough growth or other tangible benefits to protect Democratic congressional majorities while still inciting unified Republican opposition: Obama’s mistake was that he did not spend, tax, or borrow enough. An issue that has reared its head with force since Biden was elected is the filibuster. Whereas 61 senators endorsed retention of the filibuster when Republicans held the White House and Congress in 2017, Democrats now decry the protection of minority rights as archaic, rooted in racism, and rewarding obstructionism. Democrats justify their flip-flop by citing recent abuse of the filibuster — but they were the ones using the tactic to block Republican policies when they were in the minority. As for the racism charge, Biden wields it similarly to decry Georgia’s voting-reform law as “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.” In both cases, Democrats are smearing Republicans without any attempt to engage in a discussion of substantive differences, let alone plain facts. On Court-packing, Biden has skirted the issue by appointing a commission to look into expanding the Supreme Court. He says he won’t adopt slash-and-burn tactics but threatens Republicans that they might force him to do so by refusing to give in on a host of issues: granting D.C. statehood, federalizing and loosening election safeguards, creating a health-insurance public option, approving historic tax increases and new debt, curtailing Second Amendment and religious-liberty rights, and offering illegal immigrants amnesty. Democrats will find a way to justify eradicating political constraints that they and the media insisted were necessary to contain Trump. When Republicans ran Washington, they enacted tax cuts, appointed conservative judges, and repealed regulations, but they were unable to achieve bigger changes such as repealing Obamacare, lowering drug prices, or reducing the size of government. Biden intends to do much more than that. Biden’s understated demeanor is nothing like Trump’s aggressive personality, but he is playing political hardball. He sees himself as empowered to make radical changes. Voters who elected Biden hoping he would deemphasize the importance of politics in their lives and reduce society’s polarization are in for a rude awakening.

  • Chad rebels 'fleeing', says defence minister

    Rebels who launched an offensive in northern Chad, sparking clashes that claimed the life of veteran president Idriss Deby Itno, are in flight, the country's new defence minister said on Thursday.

  • Eagles’ Landon Dickerson explains why he’s thankful for all his injuries

    One of the biggest concerns about the Eagles' second-round pick this year is actually something he embraces. By Reuben Frank

  • Richard Sherman says Washington would be ‘cool opportunity’ for Aaron Rodgers

    Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has quite the future ahead of him as an NFL analyst once his outstanding playing career is finished.

  • ESPN ranks Bills strength of schedule among the easiest in NFL, AFC East

    ESPN on Buffalo Bills' 2021 schedule strength of schedule being among NFL's easiest.

  • 4 Lions who could be pushed off the roster by new additions

    Which other holdover Lions could Kerryon Johnson in being pushed off the new-look roster?