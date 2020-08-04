Jack Del Rio on opt outs: I have views that wouldn’t sit well with my occupation

Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio doesn’t want to say what he really thinks about players who are opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19.

Del Rio told Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com that offering his opinion about players opting out might land him in hot water.

“I have personal views that would probably not sit well with my professional occupation right now,” Del Rio said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “I think I’ll just leave it like that.”

It’s not hard to guess how Del Rio feels, as he has tipped his hand on Twitter, saying in June that football players accept risks and making a comparison to the risk of a car accident.

“I think most players understand the risk of playing the game of football. The priority is not trying to be perfectly safe,” Del Rio wrote. “If so perhaps you should never drive your car.”

The risk of playing in a pandemic, however, is a completely separate issue from the ordinary risk of injury on the football field. And players are entitled to decide the risk — not only the risk of catching COVID-19 themselves, but also the risk of transmitting it to their families — is not worth it.

