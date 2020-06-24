Jack Del Rio goes on controversial Twitter rant, supports Donald Trump

Former Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio made some controversial Twitter waves Tuesday night.

Washington's defensive coordinator went on a political tirade beginning with a quote tweet containing a fabricated picture of New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Wow ?!! Proof..... c'mon AOC https://t.co/KNDRmzX6nH — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

Rule No. 1 on Twitter is don't tweet. Rule No. 2 is to make sure the thing you are tweeting about is factual.

Del Rio then tweeted his support for President Donald Trump and told others to go kiss his ... well, you know.

Fact not fiction https://t.co/M38UuiHTbs — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

I'm 100% for America, if you're not you can kiss my A$$ https://t.co/PKCLPIbqVJ — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

Del Rio was hired by Ron Rivera this offseason to help reshape the defense in D.C.

Del Rio's tweets come a few days after Trump said he would not watch the NFL if players kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and systemic racism. Washington running back is one of the players who has said he will be taking a knee this year, along with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, among others.

Del Rio went 25-23 in three seasons as head coach of the Raiders and was fired following the 2017 season to make way for Jon Gruden's return.

