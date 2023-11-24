Jack Del Rio fired as Commanders defensive coordinator

Jack Del Rio is out as defensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, the team announced on Friday.

The decision comes a day after the Commanders lost 45-10 to the Dallas Cowboys and after they allowed 31 points to Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants on Sunday.

Defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer was also let go.

From Commanders managing partner Josh Harris:

"This morning, I spoke with Coach Rivera and he recommended that the team make changes at defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. I accepted those recommendations and want to thank Jack and Brent for their contributions to the Commanders. We wish them and their families well moving forward.

I feel exactly how our fans feel today: disappointed and frustrated. It's how our players and staff feel as well. I knew our first season of ownership would include challenges along the way, and we will not shy away from hard work, nor will we be deterred by adversity. As Coach Rivera and I discussed, all of our energy for the remainder of the season will be focused on playing better, more consistent football and developing our players while intently evaluating the areas in which we need to improve this offseason. Our fans deserve a team that can compete with the NFL's best and win sustainably over the long-term. I will not waver from that mission. Thank you to our fans for the ways in which you've breathed new life into our franchise. We have not been good enough this season, but our resolve for the future is unbroken."

The Commanders hired Del Rio in January 2020 and the defensive output has fluctuated in each of his four seasons in D.C.

Washington's defensive rankings under Del Rio:

2020: 2nd

2021: 29th

2022: 4th

2023 (through 12 games): 32nd

This season, no team has allowed more passing yards (3,175), touchdowns (28) or first downs (148) than the Commanders. They also rank 31st in yards allowed per attempt (7.5) and have allowed at least 30 points in seven games.

All signs point to head coach Ron Rivera, who is on a hot seat of his own with the Commanders sitting at 4-8, taking over defensive play-calling duties. Rivera had been a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears (2004-06) and San Diego Chargers (2008-10) before becoming head coach with the Carolina Panthers in 2011.

This is Rivera's version of a Hail Mary to not only salvage the Commanders' season, but also his job. Of course, one question that could be posed to team ownership is why isn't Rivera exiting the building with Del Rio, and what has he done to stay in D.C. given the poor performances of the team this season?