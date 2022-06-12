Jack Del Rio exits Twitter

The situation that culminated in a six-figure fine for Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio first surfaced with a comment he made on his Twitter account. And now his Twitter account has been deleted.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post spotted it. And, indeed, it’s gone.

With the first public hearing of the January 6 committee looming, Del Rio tried to equate the insurrection to the unrest of 2020 in a tweet posted on Tuesday. The next day, he called the events of January 6 a “dustup at the Capitol” during a previously-scheduled press conference.

He later apologized for calling the attack on the Capitol a “dustup.” Thereafter, head coach Ron Rivera imposed a $100,000 fine on Del Rio.

