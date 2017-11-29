Jack Del Rio doesn’t like the NFL’s decision to suspend Michael Crabtree

After Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree was suspended for two games, coach Jack Del Rio wasn’t happy. Now that suspension has been reduced to one game, and Del Rio still isn’t happy.

Del Rio said today that he does not agree with the decision to suspend Crabtree at all for fighting with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, who was also initially suspended two games and also had his suspension reduced to one game.

“The league has to do what it has to do. I’ll do my job. My job is to coach the guys. I don’t have to like everything they do, and often I don’t. This would be an example of that,” Del Rio said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Del Rio previously said he didn’t see why Crabtree would be suspended when Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye weren’t suspended for their fight. The NFL, however, said the Crabtree-Talib fight, which spilled over onto the sideline, endangered league officials and other personnel. The league also wasn’t happy that Crabtree and Talib allowed animosity from the last time they met on the field to continue this year. So while Del Rio isn’t happy, he should probably be thankful that Crabtree’s suspension is only for one game.