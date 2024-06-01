Jack Crowder leads Illinois to NCAA tournament win over Indiana St.

LEXINGTON, KY. (WCIA) — Illinois starter Jack Crowder threw a career high eight innings only allowing three hits and one run on his way to earning a win in the opening round of the NCAA tournament 4-1 over Indiana St. Friday night at Proud Park at the University of Kentucky. The win advances the Illini (35-19) into the winner’s bracket of the regional hosted by the No. 2 overall seed Wildcats, who beat Western Michigan 10-8 earlier in the day Friday.

T3 | @drake_westcott brings home two with a single!



Illinois leads!#Illini 2, Indiana State 0 pic.twitter.com/Stizm4VolQ — Illinois Baseball (@IlliniBaseball) May 31, 2024

Illinois took an early lead in the third inning off a Drake Westcott two-run single. It’s a lead that would stand up, thanks to the work from Crowder on the mound, who only gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. Closer Joe Glassey worked a one-two-three ninth inning to pick up his ninth save of the season.

A beautiful night in the Bluegrass (as most are 😉)#Illini getting started here shortly in their first NCAA appearance in five years pic.twitter.com/3vOya38Mi1 — Courtney Layne Brewer (@courtneylaynebr) May 31, 2024

“When I was in the bullpen, felt normal, went out for the first inning, had a feel for the slider, had a feel for the change up, fast balls were in and out, kinda felt from there I had control of all three pitches which is mostly a good sign for me,” Crowder said about his performance.

B7 | @calhejza YOU ARE RIDICULOUS!!!



After review, call on the field is overturned!#Illini 2, Indiana State 1 pic.twitter.com/OI3YgvNTfe — Illinois Baseball (@IlliniBaseball) June 1, 2024

“You just look all the way around, we pitched it, we played very very well defensively, came up with key and clutch hits,” Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb said. “Just a well played game. “

Illinois takes it.



The Illini beat Indiana State, 4-1, to notch their first NCAA tourney win since 2015.



💻: ESPN+#B1GBaseball pic.twitter.com/Ad50Nqc0uD — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) June 1, 2024

First pitch between Illinois and Kentucky is set for 5 p.m. CT on Saturday.

