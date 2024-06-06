Jack Counsell transfers to Northwestern as brother reportedly remains in portal

Whitefish Bay's senior shortstop Jack Counsell (3) lifts the WIAA Division 1 State Baseball Championship trophy after their victory over Hortonville on Thursday June 15, 2023 at the Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis.

Whitefish Bay 2023 alum Jack Counsell announced his transfer from the University of Michigan to Northwestern via social media on Thursday.

"Thank you to Coach (Tracy) Smith and the University of Michigan but after lots of consideration I have decided to transfer. That being said I’m excited to announce that I have committed to Northwestern University!" Counsell wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

Now the son of Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who has three remaining seasons of eligibility, will attend a university located five miles from Wrigley Field. Jack Counsell appeared in 20 games for the Wolverines this past season, tallying 17 at-bats with two hits. Prior to joining Michigan for his freshman collegiate season, Jack led off for the WIAA state champion Whitefish Bay baseball team in his senior high school year.

Brady Counsell also in transfer portal

Brothers Brady, left, and Jack Counsell have a chat during a pitching change against Franklin during a game on May 15, 2021 at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball also reported on June 3 that Jack's older brother, Brady Counsell, had entered the transfer portal as well after spending his first three collegiate seasons at the University of Minnesota. Brady slashed .287/.386/.520 this past season for the Gophers and has played in all 100 games for Minnesota the past two springs. Where the rising senior will spend his final year of eligibility had not yet been reported as of Thursday evening.

