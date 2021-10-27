Jack Conklin says he’s healthy and ready to roll

It remains to be seen if quarterback Baker Mayfield will be back in the Browns lineup for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but it looks like he’ll have Jack Conklin protecting him at right tackle if he makes it back into the lineup.

Conklin missed the last two games with a knee injury, but he returned to practice last Wednesday, worked on Monday when the team returned from their bye week, and he was on the field again on Wednesday. With that progress in the bank, Conklin declared himself good to go for this weekend.

“I’m back, yep,” Conklin said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “Much better, bummed to miss two games like that, but happy to be back and healthy and I’m ready to roll.”

Left tackle Jedrick Wills returned to the lineup last Thursday and that puts them on track to have their entire starting offensive line on the field for the first time since Week Four.

