Jack Conklin returns to practice, Elijah Moore up to full participation

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided a pair of positive injury updates ahead of Sunday's practice.

Stefanski said that right tackle Jack Conklin has been cleared to return to practice. Conklin went into the concussion protocol after leaving Monday's joint practice with the Eagles.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice earlier this week and Stefanski said that he will move up to full participation. He injured his ribs during the team's second preseason game and was limited in practice last week.

Stefanski said that the plan for this week is for all of the team's starters to play in their final preseason game against the Chiefs, so Conklin and Moore should be in the lineup if all goes well for them in practice.