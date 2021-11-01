Jack Conklin out ‘multiple weeks’ with dislocated elbow

Jack Conklin’s return to the lineup as the Cleveland Browns’ starting right tackle proved to be a brief one. Conklin suffered an elbow injury in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that will keep him sidelined for at least a few weeks.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski delivered the unfortunate update on Conklin’s elbow during his press briefing on Monday. Stefanski could not provide a firm timetable on Conklin’s prognosis other than “multiple weeks”, though he did leave open the possibility the Pro Bowl right tackle could return before the end of the season.

Conklin had missed two games with a knee injury prior to returning for Sunday’s key AFC North matchup with the Steelers. Blake Hance is expected to take over for Conklin as he has done in the last two games. When Conklin is placed on injured reserve, the team can sign Alex Taylor from the practice squad as a potential depth replacement.

The Browns travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 9.