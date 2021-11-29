Browns right tackle Jack Conklin was activated off injured reserve this week after missing the last three games with an elbow injury.

But things did not look good for Conklin on Cleveland’s second drive, as the right tackle suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out.

With 6:38 left in the first quarter, quarterback Baker Mayfield completed a 10-yard pass on third-and-7. But edge rusher Odafe Oweh bowled Conklin over, and the right tackle had trouble getting up. He was then shown on the NBC broadcast walking to the sideline with trainers when his knee buckled and he nearly fell over. After getting examined in the medical tent, Conklin was carted to the locker room.

It didn’t take long for the Browns to declare Conklin out for the rest of the game.

Blake Hance has entered to play right tackle. He started the last three games for Conklin while the former All-Pro was on injured reserve.

There’s no score between the Ravens and Browns late in the first quarter.

Jack Conklin carted to locker room with knee injury, ruled out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk