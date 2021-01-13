Jack Conklin, B.J. Goodson, David Njoku won’t practice for Browns on Wednesday

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

The Browns will do something they’ve rarely done in the last few weeks on Wednesday — practice.

But a few of the team’s key players won’t be on the field.

Right tackle Jack Conklin, linebacker B.J. Goodson, and tight end David Njoku will all miss Wednesday’s session.

Conklin suffered a hamstring injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Steelers and was unable to return to the game. Goodson suffered a shoulder injury, but came back to play. And Njoku has a hamstring injury. He caught one pass for seven yards in 31 snaps in Sunday’s victory.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said all three players are day-to-day.

