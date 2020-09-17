The Browns will have receiver Jarvis Landry (hip). They won’t have defensive end Olivier Vernon.

Vernon is inactive with an abdominal injury. Adrian Clayborn will start in his place.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (ankle) is active but won’t start, with Chris Hubbard taking his spot.

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (liver), cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder), linebacker Mack Wilson (knee) and linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee) were ruled out Wednesday. Rookie receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is the other inactive player for the Browns.

Bengals kicker Austin Seibert, waived by the Browns on Monday, is inactive. That leaves Randy Bullock to try to rebound from his 31-yard miss in the waning seconds of Sunday’s game.

Receiver Auden Tate was a surprise healthy scratch after playing 15 snaps in Week One for the Bengals.

Cincinnati already had ruled out defensive tackles Geno Atkins (shoulder) and Mike Daniels (groin) and safety Shawn Williams (calf). The Bengals’ other inactives are running back Trayveon Williams and linebacker Markus Bailey.

Jack Conklin is active but won’t start; Olivier Vernon, Auden Tate inactive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk