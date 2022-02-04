Jack Coan wins Pat Tillman Award

Before his strong showing in Thursday night’s East-West Shrine Game, former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan received the game’s Pat Tillman Award.

The Pat Tillman Award goes to a competing player in the game that represents some of the same qualities as Tillman: intelligence, sportsmanship, and service.

Coan started for the West and completed 10 of 13 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in the game as he continues to work to try and impress NFL scouts ahead of the draft.

