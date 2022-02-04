Jack Coan impressive in Shrine Bowl

The last game Jack Coan played in a Notre Dame helmet wound up being a successful one for the former Fighting Irish starting quarterback. Just a day after winning the Pat Tillman Award at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Coan started the game and had a very strong showing in the first two possessions of the game.

Coan, who started for the West, completed 10 of 13 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. His first drive ended as the drive stalled at the goal line while his second drive ended with a touchdown pass to Teagan Quitoriano (Oregon State).

It remains to be seen if Coan will hear his name called during the NFL draft or if he’ll end up being an undrafted free agent but it was a strong showing for a young man trying to take advantage of an opportunity.

