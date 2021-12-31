Jack Coan discusses Fiesta Bowl and his year at Notre Dame

Jack Coan only played football at Notre Dame for one season but had enough memorable moments in that season that his efforts won’t soon be forgotten in or around South Bend. Coan will play his final collegiate game on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl as he’ll quarterback the Irish against a stingy Oklahoma State defense.

Coan met the media earlier this week and discussed his career, Oklahoma State’s defense, and his one-time commitment to Notre Dame as a lacrosse player.

On one-time lacrosse commitment to Notre Dame to now

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, I mean, it means a ton to me. It was always sort of my dream to come play football here at Notre Dame. And, obviously, I was coming here for lacrosse. And then when I was in the transfer portal and Notre Dame came around and offered me to come here, it sort of just felt like it was meant to be. So every day just feels like a blessing to be here. And I’m just super excited for this last opportunity.”

What he wanted upon leaving Wisconsin

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“I’d say, number one, I was looking for a place that I could compete to play. And then after that, I was just looking for the best program. And, obviously, Notre Dame presented that opportunity, and I was hoping they would when I was sort of looking, and I think it worked out great.”

On being the new guy after transferring

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

“I’d say the main key for me was just putting my head down and working as hard as I could. I felt like, at first, you have to lead by example before you can become that vocal guy in the locker room. And I think it’s sort of just getting out of your comfort zone. You go from a place in Wisconsin where you’re sort of one of the main guys and you know everybody, everyone knows you, you’re great friends with everyone. Then you come here and nobody knows you; nobody knows anything about you. So it’s just getting out of your comfort zone, trying to meet new guys, put yourself out there and talk to guys and seeing what their story is, and so on.”

Story continues

What Fiesta Bowl means to him

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, it means a ton to me. I certainly definitely want to go out with a win. You’re at a place like Notre Dame, a lot of guys are used to being in the playoffs and things like that. So you might take a breath or a step back and saying you’re not in the playoff; you’re just in a bowl game. But for him to say that we’re going to do this and this is a business trip, we’re going to go out and win, it means a ton to me. It would mean everything to end my career with a win.”

On not playing a conference schedule

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, I mean, I’m not really sure. I think there’s positives and negatives to both. It’s definitely a little different. I’d tell you, for here, you get to play all over the place. We got to play at a bunch of different stadiums and play a bunch of different teams across the country. In the Big 10 we sort of just played our own schedule that was, like, within an hour plane ride from us. Here, we were in Virginia Tech, in Florida State, in Stanford. So it was all over the place, and that was pretty cool for me. Yeah, it kind of stinks not having a conference championship. I think that’s something else to play for and it would be fun playing for. But I don’t know. I see it both ways. I think there’s positives and negatives to both.”

On playing alongside Tyler Buchner

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“I just try to stay in the moment and focus on each and every play that I have when I’m in there. And then when I’m out, I sort of just try to use it as a reset. I think about what I’m getting. Maybe look at the defense when Tyler is on the field and see what they’re playing and get a better sense for myself, so I just have a better chance to have some success when I go back out there.”

On freshman running back Logan Diggs

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“I’d say from day one, he’s had a big swagger and confidence to him that was noticeable. And from day one in fall camp, I saw how talented he was. Then going on, I saw how smart he was in protections and finding holes and things like that. So he’s made so many plays throughout fall camp and during practice throughout the year. So I was super excited when he got his first opportunity to touch the ball. And I knew he was going to have success here from pretty much day one.”

On official Freeman announcement

Credit: Mark Henle-USA TODAY Sports

“It was amazing. It was such a special moment for him and I’d say for us too. You could see how much guys loved him and were excited for him. And we definitely want to start him off on the right note and get a win for him. And guys are going to play very hard for him.”

On offensive growth since September

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, I mean, I’d say the offense started playing more efficient. I think that started with me and getting the ball out of my hands and making quick, smart decisions right away. Obviously, in the beginning of the year, I was taking a bunch of sacks. I felt like a lot of that was on me. I could have gotten the ball out quicker and gotten us in the right protection and things like that. So I’d say that’s one area we’ve improved. And just continuing to just be smart and protect the football and create explosive plays. I’d say that’s been the biggest thing for us.”

How his views of Notre Dame have changed

“Yeah, I’d say I definitely see it a little bit differently. Sort of coming in here, you don’t know how it’s going to be, how the work ethic is going to be. You come into a place like this where there’s a lot of five-star or four-star kids, and so you don’t know how the work ethic is going to be. And when I came here, I just realized how blue collar it was here and how hard everyone works. I’d say one of the best parts about being here is being part of Coach Balis’s strength and conditioning program and just seeing the way the guys compete and bringing it every single day and bring the energy. That’s been, I’d say, one of the main things that’s really stuck out to me.”

On Notre Dame's continuity

AP Photo/Robert Franklin

“Yeah, I think it’s really important. I think that’s one of the main reasons why they kept the coaching staff intact here, is there’s been such a great culture built here over the years, and the coaches here have basically been the main part in that. And, for me, it’s been a blessing to come in and see this culture and be a part of it and adjust to it and become more like it. So, yeah, I’d say that’s the main thing.”

Fiesta Bowl Links

Fighting Irish Wire Staff Predictions

Fiesta Bowl: What the experts are predicting

Significant injury news for Notre Dame defense

Photos from Notre Dame’s Tuesday Fiesta Bowl practice

What to know about Oklahoma State

Shuffling on offensive line for Notre Dame ahead of Fiesta Bowl

Ryan Day’s offer to Marcus Freeman

1

1