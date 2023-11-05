Jack Campbell fined for low hit on Jimmy Garoppolo

Lions rookie linebacker Jack Campbell is a little lighter in the wallet after being fined by the NFL. Campbell was assessed a fine of $14,871 for a low hit on Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo in Monday night’s win in Ford Field.

Campbell was penalized on the play for roughing the passer. He burst through the Raiders O-line on a rush and lost his balance after some lower-body contact with a lineman. He crashed into Garoppolo’s legs.

Any contact initiated below the knee will get flagged, even if the player was tripped or pushed into the quarterback. The fine, however, seems harsh for an inadvertent and unavoidable play by a first-time offender.

The NFL fined #Lions LB Jack Campbell $14,871 for roughing the passer — a low hit on #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo last week. pic.twitter.com/AsJ2LuSPcD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire