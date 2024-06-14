Jack Blomgren homers, Spokane Indians beat Vancouver 4-1

Jun. 13—From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Jack Blomgren, on a rehab assignment from Triple-A Albuquerque, hit a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning and the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-1 at Nat Bailey Stadium on Thursday.

Blomgren went 2 for 3 with a double. He is 5 for 22 over six games for Spokane.

The first-place Indians (33-23) moved three games ahead of Eugene (31-27) with eight games left in the Northwest League first half. Fourth-place Vancouver fell to 26-29.

The Indians led 2-1 entering the top of the ninth inning. They added a pair of runs on a squeeze bunt by Jose Cordova and and RBI single by Jesus Ordonez.

Indians starter Sean Sullivan went eight innings and allowed one run — a solo homer by Jace Bohrofen — on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. He threw 99 pitches, 72 for strikes.

The series continues with a doubleheader on Friday starting at 1:05 p.m.