Jack Bech was named to two different All-Freshman teams on Monday

The regular college football season has ended, and top players are now starting to get recognized around the country. 247Sports announced their All-True Freshman Team, and LSU Tigers receiver Jack Bech was one of the names on the team.

Bech caught 43 passes for 489 yards this season. Also, Bech averaged 11.4 yards per catch and hauled in three touchdown passes. At 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, Bech spent most of his time lining up in the slot or inline tight end.

Once Bech caught the ball, he was hard to bring down. The freshman broke 17 tackles and averaged 6.3 yards after the catch.

Bech was a three-star prospect per 247 Sports and a four-star prospect per Rivals. The receiver caught 35 touchdowns in four years of high school and 2,827 receiving yards in his junior and senior years.

Bech has good height and is strong after the catch. He will only getter better in his time with the Tigers. Under new head coach Brian Kelly, Bech should be the offense’s focal point. With his size and, Bech should be a beast in the red zone for years to come.

Bech was also among the players named to PFF’s All-Freshman team.

