Jachai Polite is only pick in Top 150 not on a roster

How unusual was it for Jachai Polite, the Jets’ third-round draft pick, not to make a 53-man roster? So unusual that to find the next draft pick not on a roster, you have to go another 90 spots down in the draft order.

Polite, whom the Jets selected 68th overall, cleared waivers and will sign with the Seahawks’ practice squad. Not only is he the only player taken in the first three rounds of the draft not on a 53-man roster (or injured reserve), but every fourth-round pick is on a roster as well.

After Polite, the next-highest draft pick not to make an NFL team’s 53-man roster right now is cornerback Michael Jackson, whom the Cowboys waived after taking him with the 158th overall pick.

According to Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Jackson is one of three fifth-round picks not on a 53-man roster. The others are 162nd overall pick Cameron Smith and 167th overall pick Clayton Thorson. Four sixth-round picks and 16 seventh-round picks failed to make a 53-man roster.