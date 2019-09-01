Jachai Polite was fined more than $100,000 during his time with the Jets

So why did the Jets cut the cord on 2019 third-round draft pick Jachai Polite? While his on-field performance surely was a factor, disciplinary issues apparently came into play.

Per a league source, Polite was fined more than $100,000 for tardiness and other issues regarding doing things he shouldn’t have done or not doing things he should have been doing.

It’s not that Polite can’t afford to pay the fines. As the fourth pick in round three, he received a $1.122 million signing bonus from the Jets.

Unclaimed on waivers, Polite now will have a chance to prove himself as a member of the Seahawks’ practice squad.