Jacelyn Neighbors of Royse City wins state pole vault title

May 5—AUSTIN — Jacelyn Neighbors of Royse City made good on her fourth trip to the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Neighbors cleared 13 feet to win the Class 6A girls pole vault for the first time. She made it on her third attempt to win her first gold at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Neighbors placed fifth in the Class 6A pole vault last year at state, clearing 12-6. She also cleared 12-6 to finish third in Class 5A at the state meet in 2022 and cleared 12-0 to place fifth in 5A at state in 2021 as a freshman.

Jammel Ward of Royse City leaped 23 feet, 1 1/2 inches to finish sixth in the 6A boys long jump. It was his first trip to state.

Jayden Keys of Katy Tompkins won with a leap of 24-6 1/2. Jackson Norris of Humble Atascocita was second (24-3/4) and Kade Phillips of Fort Bend Hightower finished third (23-11 1/2).

Brooklyn Nalley of District 10-6A rival Rockwall-Heath finished second to Neighbors with a vault of 12-9. Aubrey Griffin of Round Rock Stony Point was third at 12-0.

Nalley missed three times at 13-0. Neighbors needed to make 13 to win state because she had misses at 12-6 and 12-9. Nalley made both heights on her first attempt. In the event of a tie, the vaulter with the fewest misses wins.

Neighbors cleared 11-6 and 12-0 on her first attempts but missed twice at both 12-6 and 12-9.

She tried 13-3 after winning the competition but missed three times.

Neighbors has signed to vault at the University of Nebraska.

Her older brother Tyson Neighbors is a highly-rated relief pitcher at Kansas State and her younger sister Tierany Neighbors finished third in Region II-6A in the pole vault.

Ward had two jumps over 23 feet in his six attempts. He went 23-1/2 on his first jump and 23-1 1/2 on his second jump. His other four jumps went 22-6, 22-8, 22-7 3/4 and 22-10 1/4.

Humble Atascocita, which won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays in the very fast times of 39.14 and 3:10.26 took the Class 6A boys team title with 70 points. The 39.14 was a new state meet record. Duncanville, which set a new national record in the 4x200 at 1:22.25, was second with 61 points.

Duncanville claimed the girls state title with 69 points and Alvin Shadow Creek was second with 59.