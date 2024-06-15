When is Jace LaViolette eligible for MLB draft? Texas A&M baseball star set for 2025 class

With Texas A&M baseball playing the 2024 College World Series without star outfielder Braden Montgomery, the Aggies will need to rely even more on Jace LaViolette.

LaViolette, a sophomore, actually has better hitting numbers this season than Montgomery, one of the top prospects for the 2024 MLB Draft. However, without Montgomery's presence in the lineup, Texas A&M will need LaViolette to take pressure off the rest of the Aggies' batters.

REQUIRED READING: Texas A&M baseball tickets in College World Series: How to purchase tickets, best options

The 6-foot-6 outfielder is slashing an elite .314/.453/.757 this season with a team-leading 28 home runs and 77 RBIs, raising his career total to 49 home runs through not even two seasons.

LaViolette's slugging ability has him firmly on the MLB draft radar, where he's expected to be one of the first names selected in his year.

When is LaViolette draft eligible?

REQUIRED READING: Texas A&M baseball vs Oregon final score: 9-run seventh inning spurs Aggies to College World Series

When is Jace LaViolette draft eligible for MLB?

LaViolette isn't eligible for the MLB draft until 2025, which would mark his third year of college and he'd be 21 years old.

College players must play at least three seasons unless they're 21 years old before the MLB draft, making LaViolette not eligible for 2024 because he's still 20.

Junior college players can be drafted after one or two seasons of playing, unlike the Division I level. High school athletes are also eligible for the first-year player draft.

More: MORE: Buy College World Series tickets with StubHub

Jace LaViolette MLB draft projection

Prior to the 2025 season, LaViolette was rated D1Baseball's No. 1 prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft, and he's done nothing but improve his batting stats since being tabbed as such. LaViolette was also rated the No. 2 prospect for the 2025 draft, according to Baseball America.

LaViolette was previously rated as the No. 186-ranked player in the 2022 MLB Draft class as a high school prospect and has certainly raised his stock since.

Jace LaViolette stats

2024: .314 batting average with 28 home runs and 77 RBIs

2023: .287 batting average with 21 home runs and 63 RBIs

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: When is Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette eligible for MLB draft?