Jacdonmi carries Southern Miss past Delta State 90-71

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) -- Boban Jacdonmi had a career-high 29 points as Southern Miss beat Delta State 90-71 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jacdonmi made 12 of 16 shots.

Tyler Stevenson had 18 points for Southern Miss. Artur Konontsuk added 13 points. Leonard Harper-Baker had 13 points for the hosts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Keyshaun Street had 28 points for the Statesmen. Airen Brooks added 18 points.

Southern Miss faces South Alabama on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com