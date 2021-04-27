Jaccob Slavin with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars
Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 04/26/2021
Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 04/26/2021
Arsenal were one of six English clubs who signed up for the project before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies. Kroenke, whose father Stan Kroenke struck a deal to take full control of Arsenal in 2018, said they had "no intention of selling" and that they believed they were fit to "carry on in our position as custodians" of the club.
Once hesitant to speak out against racism, Lin is now a champion of challenging anti-Asian hate in America.
Bridich resigns less than three months after trading homegrown superstar Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals.
Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.
In the last superspeedway race before Sunday’s, Brad Keselowski was seen slamming his helmet into the side of his smoldering No. 2 Ford, which skidded to rest about a mile short of the Daytona 500 finish. Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, he gained some measure of consolation from that ache with a triumph that placed him […]
Baker Mayfield 'truly thankful' Browns picked up his 5th-year option
The Orlando Brown Jr. trade has officially been ratified.
If Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is going to get signed, "Bones" will apparently be using a new management team to work out the details.
Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.
With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, what are NFL teams going to do? Only Mark Schofield knows!
The Packers lacked flexibility after signing Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari and Kenny Clark to massive new deals.
We already knew this, but it's good to hear from Stephen A. himself.
Two golfers withdrew from the Valspar Championship on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.
The San Francisco 49ers are choosing between Trey Lance and Mac Jones, not Justin Fields, for the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.
The Browns give up a 3rd to move up a few spots in the 1st
While QB Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to go No. 1, how will the rest of the first round shake out? USA TODAY Network experts make their picks.
Do the Steelers have to draft Najee Harris?
Former Knick Charles Oakley praised Julius Randle and compared him to 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Could the Raiders land All-Pro WR Julio Jones in a trade?
The Dallas Cowboys need help at multiple spots and this mock draft should address all of their issues at the right time.