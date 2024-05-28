JAC-CEN-DEL athletes helping Strikeout Hunger

May 28—RIPLEY COUNTY — Jac-Cen-Del Jr./Sr. High School softball and baseball teams are dedicating the 2024 season to Strikeout Hunger through the Weekend BackSack Program. This program provides nutrition to food insecure children on the weekends and school breaks in all five elementary schools serving Ripley County.

The Weekend BackSack Program relies solely upon charitable donations, and thanks to local football programs, has been supported by the Turnover Hunger initiative for five years.

Jac-Cen-Del Elementary has benefited from the Turnover Hunger program even though Jac-Cen-Del High School does not host a football team. As such, Eagle fans have not had an equal opportunity to showcase their gratitude and support for the Weekend BackSack program in the same way that local high school football fans have. Therefore, Jac-Cen-Del Jr./Sr. High School athletes are using softball and baseball to support the mission of the Turnover Hunger program through Strikeout Hunger.

Strikeout Hunger is a program supported by the Ripley County Community Foundation that accepts donations for the strikeouts that the Jac-Cen-Del Jr./Sr. High School softball and baseball teams force in their games during the 2024 season.

To participate, you may make a donation in support of each team's effort.

At the end of the season, all donations will be granted to Batesville Primary School, Jac-Cen-Del Elementary School, Milan Elementary School, South Ripley Elementary School, and Sunman Elementary School to offset the cost of the Weekend BackSack Program.

You can get involved by contacting a softball or baseball player at Jac-Cen-Del, by visiting our website at www.rccfonline.org and making a donation, by calling 812-933-1098, or by stopping in at the Ripley County Community Foundation office located at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, IN 47006.

The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.

The Foundation manages 209 funds and $18 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.

Learn more about the Foundation and how to donate at www.rccfonline.org.

