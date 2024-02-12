Jac Caglianone named to 2024 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Florida first baseman and left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone leads the 55-man 2024 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List released on Friday by USA Baseball.

Caglianone finished as a finalist for the award in 2023, but LSU‘s Dylan Crews was named the best amateur baseball player in the nation. Naturally, Caglianone returns as a favorite to win the award in 2024, with Crews and the other finalist, Paul Skenes, now turned pro.

A year ago, Caglianone set the BBCOR-era record for home runs in a season with 33. He won’t have to top his own number to win the Golden Spikes, but doing so might lock things up for him without much debate. The other path to winning the award involves Caglianone taking a step forward on the mound and becoming a realistic two-way prospect in the pros.

High velocity from the left side is coveted at any level of baseball, but pitching in the majors (or minors) requires accuracy. If Caglianone can prove to scouts that he has control of his 98-99 mph fastball, a slight dip offensively won’t matter at all.

It won’t be easy to beat out some of nation’s best, though. Several SEC stars made the list, including Georgia‘s Charlie Condon, South Carolina’s Ethan Petry, Arkansas‘ Hagen Smith and LSU’s Tommy White — all of whom were semifinalists a year ago.

Perhaps the biggest threat to Caglianone’s Golden Spikes pursuit is Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz. He plays the same position and is expected to be a top-5 pick in the upcoming draft. North Carolina‘s Vance Honeycutt is another name to watch from the ACC.

The 2024 Golden Spikes Award timeline is as follows:

April 4: Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List announced.

May 20: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, and fan voting begins.

June 3: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends.

June 5: Golden Spikes Award finalists are announced, and fan voting begins.

June 21: Golden Spikes Award finalists’ fan voting ends.

June 23: Golden Spikes Award winner announced.

The last Gator to win the award was catcher Mike Zunino in 2012.

A complete list of the 55-player 2024 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List is as follows:

Name; Position; School; Conference

Matt Ager; RHP; UC Santa Barbara; Big West

Wehiwa Aloy; INF; Arkansas; SEC

Billy Amick; INF; Tennessee; SEC

Ethan Anderson; C/UTIL; Virginia; ACC

Travis Bazzana; INF; Oregon State; Pac-12

Kevin Bazzell; C/INF; Texas Tech; Big 12

Drew Beam; RHP; Tennessee; SEC

Derek Bender; C/INF; Coastal Carolina; Sun Belt

Carson Benge; OF/RHP; Oklahoma State; Big 12

Brody Brecht; RHP; Iowa; Big Ten

Chase Burns; RHP; Wake Forest; ACC

Jac Caglianone; 1B/LHP; Florida; SEC

Cam Caminiti; LHP/OF; Saguaro HS (AZ)

Cam Cannarella; OF; Clemson; ACC

Charlie Condon; 1B/OF; Georgia; SEC

Jacob Cozart; C; NC State; ACC

Kaelen Culpepper; INF; Kansas State; Big 12

Randy Flores; INF; Alabama State; SWAC

Rodney Green Jr.; OF; California; Pac-12

Konnor Griffin; OF/RHP; Jackson Prep (MS)

Lawson Harrill; OF; Campbell; CAA

Josh Hartle; LHP; Wake Forest; ACC

Jake Hjelle; OF; Minnesota-Crookston (DII); NSIC

Luke Holman; RHP; LSU; SEC

Carter Holton; LHP; Vanderbilt; SEC

Vance Honeycutt; OF; UNC; ACC

Jeremiah Jenkins; INF; Maine; America East

Ryan Johnson; RHP; Dallas Baptist; C-USA

Lebarron Johnson Jr.; RHP; Texas; Big 12

Dakota Jordan; OF; Mississippi State; SEC

Gavin Kash; INF; Texas Tech; Big 12

Seaver King; INF; Wake Forest; ACC

Sam Kulasingam; INF; Air Force; Mountain West

Nick Kurtz; OF/INF; Wake Forest; ACC

Jace LaViolette; OF; Texas A&M; SEC

Shane Lewis; OF; Troy; Sun Belt

Caleb Lomavita; C; California; Pac-12

Cole Messina; C; South Carolina; SEC

Braden Montgomery; OF/RHP; Texas A&M; SEC

Christian Moore; INF; Tennessee; SEC

Malcolm Moore; C; Stanford; Pac-12

Tyson Neighbors; RHP; Kansas State; Big 12

Griff O’Ferrall; INF; Virginia; ACC

Ethan Petry; OF/INF; South Carolina; SEC

Tanner Reaves; INF; Blinn CC (JUCO); NJCAA

Brett Sanchez; RHP; Belhaven (DIII); CCS

Nolan Schubart; OF; Oklahoma State; Big 12

Mike Sirota; OF; Northeastern; CAA

Hagen Smith; LHP; Arkansas; SEC

Devin Taylor; OF; Indiana; Big Ten

Payton Tolle; LHP/INF; TCU; Big 12

JJ Wetherholt; INF; West Virginia; Big 12

Tommy White; 3B; LSU; SEC

Trey Yesavage; RHP; East Carolina; AAC

Gage Ziehl; RHP; Miami; ACC

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire