Jac Caglianone breaks Florida career HR record in College World Series rout
Jac Caglianone now has sole possession of the University of Florida baseball career home run record with his 75th big fly in a Gators uniform.
Breaking this record felt impossible at times. Caglianone started the season with just one homer through his first 27 at-bats. He’d go on to hit 34 more over his next 217 (and counting). That’s a 500% increase in home run production, and it’s well-known that teams have refused to pitch Caglianone for the better part of the last month.
Despite all of that, Caglianone would not be denied. He passed Matt LaPorta with a tall homer to right field off of Kentucky right-hander Johnny Hummel in the sixth inning of a College World Series elimination game that ended 15-4.
Jac Caglianone's 75th career HR broke the all-time Florida home run record 💪 pic.twitter.com/h69S1IQnuw
— ESPN (@espn) June 19, 2024
Caglianone smashed LaPorta’s pace, too, setting the record in just two and a half seasons. The Plant High (Tampa) alumnus was inserted into the lineup as a true freshman in 2022 after recovering from Tommy John surgery and never left.
Compared to 924 plate appearances and 722 at-bats for LaPorta, Caglianone set his record in 746 plate appearances and 630 at-bats. There’s little doubt that his raw power grade is at 80 for most MLB scouts.
Caglianone has a chance to add to his record, too. He’ll play at least one more game against Texas A&M, potentially two, and then the College World Series Finals could go three games.
Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.