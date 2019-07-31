Jabrill Peppers thinks he could contribute on offense for the Giants

The Giants acquired Jabrill Peppers in the trade that sent Odell Beckham to the Browns, but the idea wasn’t for Peppers to play a role in replacing Beckham on offense.

Peppers is set to start at safety and is a leading candidate to serve as a punt returner, but he has some experience on offense from his days at the University of Michigan. The question of whether he’d take a shot at doing so in the NFL came up this week as the Giants deal with several issues at wide receiver.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Corey Coleman is out for the year with a torn ACL, Golden Tate is set to serve a four-game suspension to open the year and Sterling Shepard is recovering from a broken thumb. Peppers said he’d be open to the idea and believes he “could do whatever I put my mind to” before discussing why players are usually limited to one side of the ball.

“Guys might not have gotten chance, and guys might not want to because now it’s about making your career last as long as possible so you reap the fruits of your labor,” Peppers said, via NJ.com. “I definitely think there are guys that can do it. But will they do it? Will they want to do it? Will the team make them do it? Especially if they are key guys. It’s all up in the air. It depends on a lot — the type of system and type of franchise.”

Patrick Peterson and Adoree' Jackson are other defensive backs who have moonlighted on offense, but it’s been for limited snaps and there haven’t been signs that the Giants are looking to add Peppers to that list so far this summer.