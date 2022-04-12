Jabrill Peppers on returning punts for Patriots: I’m a guy you can trust back there

Safety Jabrill Peppers had his 2021 season cut short by a torn ACL in October, but that injury didn’t stop the Patriots from signing him as a free agent and Peppers said on Tuesday that he’s had no setbacks in his recovery from the injury.

Once Peppers is recovered, we’ll learn exactly how he fits into the Patriots’ plans. The team has Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, and Kyle Dugger returning at safety from last year’s club, so there will likely be a lot of multiple safety looks when New England’s defense is on the field.

For now, Peppers said that has been the subject of most of his conversations with the team but he added that he’s very open to taking on punt return work as well.

“I like to think I’m a guy they can trust back there if it comes down to it,” Peppers said, via Matthew Fairburn of TheAthletic.com.

Gunner Olszewski handled that role in 2021, but the Patriots did not tender him and he signed with the Steelers. Peppers has averaged 8.3 yards per return over 61 games with the Browns and Giants.

